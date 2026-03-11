Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Nashville SC take on Inter Miami in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Nashville SC and Inter Miami will face each other for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Fubo]

There’s a strong MLS flavor to this matchup as two of the league’s in-form sides square off in what promises to be a high-intensity battle. Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, enters as one of the top contenders and is searching for another key win.

However, Nashville SC has also impressed early in the season. With seven points from a possible nine and fresh off eliminating Atletico Ottawa, Nashville arrive with momentum and the confidence to challenge Miami in what could be one of the most compelling clashes on the MLS calendar.

When will the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Nashville SC and Inter Miami willbe played this Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images
Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Nashville SC and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

