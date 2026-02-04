Where to watch Xelaju vs Monterrey live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Xelaju will square off with Monterrey for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Xelaju vs Monterrey live in the USA on Fubo]

Monterrey step into this matchup as one of the tournament favorites, with the Liga MX powerhouse leaning on their depth and international pedigree despite an uneven start to the domestic season.

Xelaju, one of Guatemala’s most successful clubs, will look to take advantage of any early uncertainty and push for a statement result in this difficult first leg against Rayados—don’t miss this must-watch clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Xelaju vs Monterrey match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Xelaju and Monterrey will be played this Wednesday, February 4 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Sergio Canales of Monterrey – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Xelaju vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Xelaju vs Monterrey in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Xelaju and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.