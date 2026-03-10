Lamine Yamal surpasses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive scoring record

Lamine Yamal continues to solidify his status as the premier talent of the post-Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era in European soccer. The young Barcelona attacker reached 50 professional goals during the club’s latest fixture, achieving the feat at a significantly younger age than both the Argentine and Portuguese legends.

The Spanish international reached the 50-goal mark at just 18 years, 7 months, and 22 days old, netting the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Athletic Club on Matchday 26 of LaLiga. The strike secured a vital three points for the Blaugrana, who remain atop the table with a four-point lead over Real Madrid.

Of those 50 goals, 44 have come in a Barcelona shirt—where he has already secured five domestic trophies—while the other six were scored for the Spanish National Team, with whom he lifted the Euro 2024 trophy.

Yamal reached this milestone in just 165 total appearances. In comparison, Messi didn’t hit 50 goals until May 2008 at the age of 20 with Barcelona, while Ronaldo reached the mark in November 2006 at age 21 with Manchester United.

Lamine Yamal celebrates the goal vs Athletic Club. (Getty Images)

Despite his precocious scoring ability, Yamal narrowly missed out on surpassing Diego Maradona. The Argentine legend scored his 50th official goal for Argentinos Juniors in May 1979 at the age of 18 years, 6 months, and 11 days—roughly a month younger than Yamal’s current mark.

Yamal’s career-best campaign under Hansi Flick

The 18-year-old is currently enjoying the most productive season of his young career, with 19 goals in 36 matches across all competitions. He has already surpassed his total of 18 goals from the previous 55-game season.

Yamal has become the focal point of Hansi Flick’s tactical setup. He currently sits third in the LaLiga Golden Boot race with 14 league goals, trailing only Vedat Muriqi (18) and Kylian Mbappe (23). However, his influence extends far beyond scoring; Yamal leads LaLiga with 10 assists and boasts 15 total helpers across all competitions this season.