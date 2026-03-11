Trending topics:
MLB

Nick Castellanos reveals his goal with the Padres after leaving the Phillies

Nick Castellanos shared his mindset as he competes for a spot on the San Diego Padres’ Opening Day roster after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

By Alexander Rosquez

Nick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during photo day.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during photo day.

Nick Castellanos is getting a fresh opportunity with the San Diego Padres after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran slugger is now competing in Spring Training as he tries to earn a place on the Padres’ Opening Day roster for the 2026 season.

Castellanos joined San Diego hoping his experience and offensive power can help him secure a role on the team. However, the veteran outfielder made it clear that his focus is not on the future yet, but on proving he deserves a spot on the roster.

“I mean, right now my anticipation level is just on today’s game, man,” Castellanos said, according to Sammy Levitt on “X”. “I’m still trying to make the club.”

Castellanos could provide depth for Padres lineup

If Castellanos earns a roster spot, he could provide valuable depth for San Diego’s lineup. The veteran has the ability to play both corner outfield positions and can also handle first base when needed.

 Nick Castellanos #8 with the Phillies in action against the Dodgers. Luke Hales/Getty Images
With Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to start in right field and Ramon Laureano likely handling left field duties, Castellanos could rotate into the lineup depending on matchups or injuries.

Spencer Jones reacts after missing NY Yankees’ opening day roster

Spencer Jones reacts after missing NY Yankees’ opening day roster

Versatility could help Castellanos make the team

Castellanos may also receive opportunities as the designated hitter, giving the Padres another right-handed bat in the lineup. His experience and power could make him a useful option in different situations throughout the season. For now, the veteran remains focused on performing well during Spring Training as he attempts to secure a spot with San Diego.

