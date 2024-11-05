Where to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will face AC Milan in a key Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Real Madrid will receive AC Milan in a pivotal Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, and USA fans have different ways to tune in. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the United States.

One of the standout matchups of Champions League Matchday 4 features two heavyweights as Real Madrid and AC Milan square off in a clash filled with history and rivalry. While Real Madrid have stumbled recently in La Liga, they’ve found steadier footing in Europe, highlighted by their solid victory over Borussia Dortmund.

AC Milan, on the other hand, rebounded with a win after opening the group stage with two straight losses, and they’re eager to build momentum despite the challenging task that lies ahead against the Spanish giants.

When will the Real Madrid vs AC Milan match be played?

Real Madrid take on AC Milan this Tuesday, November 5, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Yunus Musah of AC Milan – IMAGO / sportphoto24

Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial), with additional viewing options available on UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX, Paramount+.