Where to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 36

Toronto FC face Inter Miami on 2024 MLS Matchday 36. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireInter Miami forward Lionel Messi

By Leonardo Herrera

Toronto FC will face off against Inter Miami in what will be the 2024 MLS Matchday 36, and fans won’t want to miss a second of the action. As anticipation grows, be sure to mark your calendars with the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami clinched the MLS Supporters’ Shield with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi and another from Luis Suarez. The win solidified their place as the top team in the regular season, marking a major milestone for the Florida team in a season where Messi’s impact has been profound.

However, Inter Miami aren’t content with just the title. Now, they’re aiming to break the record for most points in a single season, currently held by the New England Revolution, who notched 73 points in 2021. Their next challenge is Toronto FC, a team fighting to secure their spot in the Play-In positions, making it a crucial matchup for both sides.

When will the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami match be played?

Toronto FC take on Inter Miami this Saturday, October 5, in the Matchday 36 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM (ET).

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Toronto FC and Inter Miami, live in the USA.

