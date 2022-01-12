Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and yes like always Real Madrid have their eyes on a 15-year-old that is delighting Brazilian soccer fans: Endrick.
Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is only 15 and plays his youth soccer for Brazilian giants and current Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras. The Sun is reporting that Endrick will be offered a professional contract with a huge release clause when the young man turns 16 on July 21. During the La Copinha, a youth tournament in Brazil, Endrick has scored some spectacular goals and has shown an incredible work rate.
Endrick has drawn comparisons with Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior and maybe the biggest comparison was with Ronaldo, the famous goal scorer from Brazil and his scouting report has him more in line with the skill set possessed by Romario.
Profile of Endrick
Endrick plays as a winger, second striker, or striker. He was born in Brasilia, and while he is still growing is 5 feet 6 inches. He is known for his fast pace, acceleration, and finishing. Endrick has exceptional ball control, dribbling skills, and balance.