The next big thing? Endrick is a dynamic winger that has marveled the biggest clubs in Europe while competing in a youth tournament in his native Brazil.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and yes like always Real Madrid have their eyes on a 15-year-old that is delighting Brazilian soccer fans: Endrick.

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is only 15 and plays his youth soccer for Brazilian giants and current Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras. The Sun is reporting that Endrick will be offered a professional contract with a huge release clause when the young man turns 16 on July 21. During the La Copinha, a youth tournament in Brazil, Endrick has scored some spectacular goals and has shown an incredible work rate.

Endrick has drawn comparisons with Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior and maybe the biggest comparison was with Ronaldo, the famous goal scorer from Brazil and his scouting report has him more in line with the skill set possessed by Romario.

Profile of Endrick

Endrick plays as a winger, second striker, or striker. He was born in Brasilia, and while he is still growing is 5 feet 6 inches. He is known for his fast pace, acceleration, and finishing. Endrick has exceptional ball control, dribbling skills, and balance.

Endrick’s style of play is that of an advanced striker, taking on defenders 1v1, and can play very well alone up top as the main piece of a team's attack. Endrick has very good midrange and low-level shooting skills and is hard to take off the ball. Remember the name: Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa