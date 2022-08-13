As a result of pulling their fourth 'economic lever,' La Liga announced that Barcelona have registered Lewandowski, Raphinha, Christensen, and Kessie, but the Spanish club was unable to do so for Jules Kounde. Here, find out why and when the French defender would be registered.

Barcelona: Why haven't Xavi Hernandez's side registered Jules Kounde and when will they do it?

Four of Barcelona's five new signings — Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen — have been officially registered in time for the team's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Thus, it has relieved much of the tension and uncertainty that had surrounded the Blaugrana.

Concerns were high among the Barca supporters leading up to Saturday's match against Andoni Iraola's squad since the club had not yet officially registered its two new players or their new contract acquisitions.

While this may not have been feasible before, the activation of the fourth economic lever with the sale of the 25% of Barca Studios and Gerard Pique's wage decrease, have allowed the La Liga giants to register at least some of their new players. Indeed, the renewal deals for Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele were similar in nature.

Why Barcelona didn't register Kounde and when they can do it

To this end, Jules Kounde is the sole player who has not yet registered for the season's first game week. It has been stated that until Barcelona sell players or reduces their salary cost, they would not be able to register the French defender as a La Liga player.

British publication The Daily Mail and Onda Cero of Spain report that the former Sevilla player will sit on the stands until the management finds a solution to save costs. According to the reports, Xavi's side have to either sell off at least one player or successfully negotiate salary reductions with part of the present group.

A high-profile addition this summer, the Frenchman arrived from Sevilla in a hefty transfer. Given that Gerard Pique is on the decline, Barcelona is placing great hopes on Kounde. Many believe he will eventually become the centerpiece of the Barca defense and one of the team's biggest stars.

The 23-year-old sensation is also recovering from an injury and is not yet in peak physical condition. Due to the club's focus on registering other players, particularly Lewandowski, registration for the French international was delayed.