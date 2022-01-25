Mexico has to recover from their last two losses in the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. However, the team won't have LA Galaxy forward Chicharito Hernandez to help. Here, check out why he wasn't called to play for the national team.

Mexico is facing their next World Cup 2022 Qualifiers matches knowing that they can’t make mistakes. After losing their last two games against Canada and the United States, two direct rivals, El Tri needs to recover good sensations and add points to ensure their place in Qatar 2022.

In order to do that, Mexico’s coach Tata Martino called up a 30-men roster. The coach has insisted on some names, such as Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa and Andres Guardado. Still, there were also some surprises.

One of them was the call of LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo, or the comeback of Gerardo Arteaga. However, one more time, Javier Hernández wasn’t called. Fans, once again, were disappointed about it. Here, check out the reasons for his absence.

World Cup Qualifiers: Why is Chicharito not going to play for Mexico?

The last time Chicharito was called to play for the Mexican national team was in September 2019, for a tour in the United States. However, during that tour, the player was involved in a controversy for indiscipline, after he and other players, such as Miguel Layún, were seen in a bar hours before a match against Argentina, which they lost 4-0.

Since then, Chicharito has been in the black list for Martino, who has left him out of the squad so far. In November, Martino spoke about Chicharito’s absence, who was having a great season with his team LA Galaxy. The head coach said it was “his call” and that he believed that the players he called had “a lot of hierarchy.”

Martino was close to calling Chicharito again, when he appeared in the preliminary list of 40-men for the Concacaf Nations League. However, at the end, he was left out again. In the meantime, Chicharito scored 17 goals in 21 matches for LA Galaxy last season.