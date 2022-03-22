Mexico is facing the USMNT, Honduras and El Salvador in the final games of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. For this crucial stage, El Tri won’t have Chicharito Hernandez to help. Here, check out why he isn’t playing with his national team.

It's now or never. Mexico are facing their last games in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers with the only goal of booking their ticket to Qatar 2022. In the first of three matches, El Tri has to face the USMNT in a crucial match for the qualification, as both teams are tied in points (21) in the table.

With everything on the line, coach Tata Martino has insisted with players he knows well, despite the criticism he might receive as some of those players haven’t delivered their best performances so far. El Tri is coming to this match after a goalless draw against Costa Rica and a 1-0 win over Panama.

Once again, Chicharito Hernandez wasn’t called to play with the team despite his good form with LA Galaxy and fans are disappointed. However, why doesn't Tata Martino include Chicharito in the roster? Here, check out the answer.

World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Why is Chicharito not going to play for Mexico?

Chicharito Hernández hasn’t played with the Mexican national team since September 2019, when he was part of the squad that competed in a friendly tour around the United States. During that tour, Hernandez was involved in a controversial situation due to alleged indiscipline.

He and several other players went out to a bar hours before a match against Argentina, which Mexico ended up losing 4-0. Martino, who started training with the national team in January of that year, took the decision to never call again the players involved.

However, Chicharito, 33, has been one of the most efficient forwards of the MLS, scoring 17 goals in 21 matches with the LA Galaxy last season, while he already has scored two times in four games for the 2022 regular tournament. The last time Martino spoke about Chicharito’s absence, he said it was “his call”.