The newly transferred River Plate midfielder is set to miss out on two of Colombia’s biggest games in Conmebol World Cup qualifying. Find out why.

Colombia is set to take on Peru and then Argentina in two critical qualifiers for Los Cafeteros. Colombia is in third place of the standings with a strange 3-3-8 record, they have not scored a goal in 5 qualifying matches, but still managed to tie 4 of the 5.

Now Reinaldo Rueda prepares his troops to take on Peru, who are also looking to get into qualification positions and Argentina, who is without Lionel Messi but has a strong offense. Colombia will have to win the games without one of their creative pieces, Juan Fernando Quintero.

After recently transferring back to River Plate in Argentina the creative midfielder played in a 2-1 friendly win for Colombia against Honduras in Florida where he scored a goal but had an injury setback while playing.

Status of Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero injured his left knee during the match and is now in recuperation in Buenos Aires while he prepares to play for River Plate this season. Juan Fernando Quintero has started 4 of 5 games in Conmebol World Cup qualification.

In 29 games for Colombia Quintero has scored 4 goals, and after a dismal spell in China he has returned to River Plate, the club he has had the most success at, winning 2 titles for Marcelo Gallardo’s side.

