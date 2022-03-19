Real Madrid have confirmed that French striker Karim Benzema will not be able to play in the derby against Barcelona on Sunday. Here, find out the reason for his absence.

Karim Benzema will not be able to help Real Madrid in the derby against Barcelona after being ruled out of the grand derby as a result of a calf injury. He was absent from Carlo Ancelotti's pre-El Clasico training session on Saturday, bringing unwelcome news to the home team ahead of the match.

Last Monday, at the end of Los Blancos' 3-0 win over Real Mallorca, the Frenchman was substituted after suffering an injury. After the game, he made some encouraging statements about his chances of playing in El Clasico despite his absence from the field due to pain.

Although the injury is not significant, the 34-year-old veteran will miss the two-week international break. In his place, France manager Didier Deschamps has called up Milan striker Olivier Giroud. Meanwhile, Madrid hope to have Benzema back for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals matchup against Chelsea on April 6.

Who will replace Benzema in the starting lineup?

“I have made a decision on who is going to replace Benzema but I’m not going to tell you who it is. Bale is an alternative to Benzema, as is Mariano, Jovic, Isco, and Rodrygo. There are a lot of options but I will choose the one I think is best for this match. We can beat Barcelona without Benzema. He is a very important part [of the team], a great finisher.

"We have to look for different solutions in attack without Benzema. He is 34 and sometimes these things happen. He had some small issues and he will be back to make the difference. It doesn’t worry me that he won’t play tomorrow. He will be fine for the end of the season to make that difference," the Whites' boss Ancelotti told the press.



