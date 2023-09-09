Lionel Messi has been in impressive form since joining Inter Miami. The team celebrated their first-ever title last month when they claimed the Leagues Cup in a spectacular fashion, with the megastar playing a pivotal role in this achievement.

Messi’s performance has become essential for a potential playoff run of Inter Miami, especially considering their position in the conference standings before his acquisition. They were at the bottom as one of the worst teams in the league, but his arrival saw them climb the ranks.

Fans are always excited to watch him play, a sentiment that was fueled by his display with Argentina scoring a free-kick goal that sealed a victory against Ecuador. However, those expecting to see him on the field are going to be disappointed in this matchup.

Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami?

The schedule was overloaded with matches in his first month with a new club, as Messi had to play very often due to the format of the competition. Despite he is 36 years old, the Argentine star doesn’t like missing games even if he should rest.

But this mentality might be shifting soon considering what occurred in his latest game. Messi was substituted in Argentina’s match against Ecuador in the 89th minute, which is a very rare thing in his career thus far.

Messi isn’t playing for Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City because he is still committed to Argentina. This is an official international window, which means teams must release their players if they are called up.

When is Argentina’s next game?

Argentina is going to play against Bolivia on Tuesday, September 12, at 4:00 PM (ET).