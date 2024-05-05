Given his reputation, not many people around the NFL expected Aaron Rodgers to have such a meaningful gesture towards New York Jets rookie WR Malachi Corley.

For years, Aaron Rodgers developed a bit of a bad rap around NFL circles. He wasn’t particularly close or accessible to rookie or young players, or that’s the way the media portrayed him.

Still, he has been a completely different guy since he left the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers seems ectsatic to be a New York Jet, and he wants to be there and help in every way possible.

Even so, some were still surprised to see his latest decision. According to a report by Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, he’s going to host rookie third-round pick Malachi Corley in his guest house.

Jets Rookie WR To Stay In Aaron Rodgers’ House

“Corley is at the Jets facility this weekend for the team’s rookie minicamp and it sounds like he’ll be in a position to spend a lot of time with Rodgers heading into the season. Corley said that he spoke to Rodgers after being drafted and that the quarterback made him a generous offer when it comes to living arrangements,” read the report.

Malachi Corley working out at WKU

Malachi Corley Wants To Build A Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

When asked about their relationship, the Western Kentucky Product admitted to being kind of starstruck. Clearly, they’ve already hit the ground running and could have a very productive partnership together:

“I only talked to him on draft night,” Corley told Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’ve texted him the last couple of nights. I’m just like a little kid. He’s an adult. He’s the MVP, Hall of Famer, all those types of things. I’m just like a little kid talking to him all the time, texting him, trying to see what he’s done to stay consistent in the league, the things that he’s done to work on his mental health, how he’s kept his body alive so long. He said I could stay in his guest house if I want to. So, yeah, me and him are close. That’s going to be my dog while I’m here.”

Corley drew comparisons to Deebo Samuel, and the Jets traded up to make sure to get him. So, even if Rodgers wasn’t a fan of rookies before, it seems like this one could have a big role next to Mike Williams and Garrett Wilson right out of the gate.