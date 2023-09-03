Lionel Messi is producing a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and reached the U.S. Open Cup final. Now, the legend is leading a miraculous charge to the get into the playoffs.

Of course, Messi’s new adventure in the United States is being a success thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in just a month at Inter Miami.

Now, in a moment where the Argentine’s performances are inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Giorgio Chiellini had an incredible statement to describe the greatness of Lionel Messi.

Giorgio Chiellini explains why Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time

Giorgio Chiellini is ready to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The Italian legend had a hilarious answer when he was asked by a reporter why the star of Argentina is such a great and different player.

“Messi is extraterrestrial (laughs). He is not like a normal guy. That’s what makes him different. I’ve never seen a not dangerous version of Messi to be honest (laughs). Always dangerous. High or low. Walking or running. Shooting with the right foot sometimes. Everything is dangerous about him.”

Chiellini also explained the reason why Messi is thriving in the MLS. “He is so happy and that is an important key for him and for Miami, because he is transmitting that positive energy to the rest of the team. Not only his fantastic qualities. With happiness, it’s easier.”

LAFC’s star already knew what Messi was capable, but now thousands of fans can watch it live across the US. “There is a huge hype around this game. We don’t have to be scared of them. Everyone is watching how fantastic he is (Messi). I knew (laughs). We watched it a lot of years in Europe, but now maybe all the Americans are understanding better and better what he is capable to do.”

The defender admitted there is a possible way to stop Messi. “We cannot focus just on Messi. The game is LAFC against Miami. If we play one on one against Messi, it’s impossible to win. However, LAFC could beat Miami as a group. It will be a fantastic game for our fans.”