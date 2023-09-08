Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 MLS in your country

Matchday 31 of the 2023 MLS has the team of the moment returning to action. It’s a matchup with Inter Miami facing Sporting Kansas City at DRV PNK Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City online in the US with MLS Pass on Apple TV]

Inter Miami had been unbeatable since Lionel Messi arrived in the, even winning a championship at the Leagues Cup. However, this should be a great chance for them to work as a team considering the Argentine player won’t be on the field.

Sporting Kansas City would not be playing the postseason if the tournament ended now, so they must take another step in their performances if they want to reach it. They are currently two points behind the ninth place in their conference.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City: Kick-Off Time

Inter Miami will confront Sporting Kansas City at DRV PNK Stadium on Matchday 31 of the 2023 MLS this Saturday, September 9.

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 9:30 AM (September 10)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM (ET)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (September 10)

France: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Germany: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (September 10)

India: 5:00 AM (September 10)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (September 10)

Ireland: 00:30 AM (September 10)

Israel: 2:30 AM (September 10)

Italy: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (September 10)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (September 10)

New Zealand: 11:30 AM (September 10)

Nigeria: 00:30 AM (September 10)

Norway: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Poland: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Portugal: 00:30 AM (September 10)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (September 10)

Spain: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (September 10)

UAE: 3:30 AM (September 10)

UK: 00:30 AM (September 10)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City in your country

Argentina: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Australia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Belgium: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Canada: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Denmark: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Egypt: MLS Pass on Apple TV

France: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Germany: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Ghana: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Greece: MLS Pass on Apple TV

India: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Indonesia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Ireland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

International: Bet365

Israel: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Italy: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Malaysia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Netherlands: MLS Pass on Apple TV

New Zealand: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Norway: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Poland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Portugal: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Saudi Arabia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Spain: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Sweden: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Switzerland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

UAE: MLS Pass on Apple TV

UK: MLS Pass on Apple TV

United States: MLS Pass on Apple TV