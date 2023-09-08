Matchday 31 of the 2023 MLS has the team of the moment returning to action. It’s a matchup with Inter Miami facing Sporting Kansas City at DRV PNK Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City online in the US with MLS Pass on Apple TV]
Inter Miami had been unbeatable since Lionel Messi arrived in the, even winning a championship at the Leagues Cup. However, this should be a great chance for them to work as a team considering the Argentine player won’t be on the field.
Sporting Kansas City would not be playing the postseason if the tournament ended now, so they must take another step in their performances if they want to reach it. They are currently two points behind the ninth place in their conference.
Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City: Kick-Off Time
Inter Miami will confront Sporting Kansas City at DRV PNK Stadium on Matchday 31 of the 2023 MLS this Saturday, September 9.
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 9:30 AM (September 10)
Belgium: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM (ET)
Denmark: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Egypt: 2:30 AM (September 10)
France: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Germany: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Ghana: 11:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 AM (September 10)
India: 5:00 AM (September 10)
Indonesia: 7:30 AM (September 10)
Ireland: 00:30 AM (September 10)
Israel: 2:30 AM (September 10)
Italy: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (September 10)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (September 10)
New Zealand: 11:30 AM (September 10)
Nigeria: 00:30 AM (September 10)
Norway: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Poland: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Portugal: 00:30 AM (September 10)
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (September 10)
Spain: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Sweden: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (September 10)
UAE: 3:30 AM (September 10)
UK: 00:30 AM (September 10)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City in your country
Argentina: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Australia: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Belgium: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Canada: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Denmark: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Egypt: MLS Pass on Apple TV
France: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Germany: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Ghana: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Greece: MLS Pass on Apple TV
India: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Indonesia: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Ireland: MLS Pass on Apple TV
International: Bet365
Israel: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Italy: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Malaysia: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Netherlands: MLS Pass on Apple TV
New Zealand: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Norway: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Poland: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Portugal: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Saudi Arabia: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Spain: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Sweden: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Switzerland: MLS Pass on Apple TV
UAE: MLS Pass on Apple TV
UK: MLS Pass on Apple TV
United States: MLS Pass on Apple TV