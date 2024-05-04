Chelsea will play against West Ham for the Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Chelsea vs West Ham: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 36

Chelsea are set to face West Ham for Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited matchup. Discover multiple options for viewing, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs West Ham live in the USA on Peacock]

This is a crucial match in the battle for qualification positions in international competitions. A loss for either team would all but eliminate their chances of securing one of the coveted places in international tournaments offered by the Premier League. Additionally, a draw would be of little benefit to either side.

Chelsea, currently with 51 points and a game in hand, find themselves in the stronger position. West Ham face a more daunting task, with 48 points and no games in hand. Both teams are in desperate need of a victory, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested match.

Chelsea vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (May 6)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Edson Alvarez of West Ham – IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC