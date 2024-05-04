Chelsea are set to face West Ham for Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited matchup. Discover multiple options for viewing, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.
This is a crucial match in the battle for qualification positions in international competitions. A loss for either team would all but eliminate their chances of securing one of the coveted places in international tournaments offered by the Premier League. Additionally, a draw would be of little benefit to either side.
Chelsea, currently with 51 points and a game in hand, find themselves in the stronger position. West Ham face a more daunting task, with 48 points and no games in hand. Both teams are in desperate need of a victory, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested match.
Chelsea vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (May 6)
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC