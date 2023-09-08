Inter Miami is looking to make a big splash in 2024 to give Lionel Messi and company another major piece of a championship winning side puzzle. Reports are that Inter Miami will free up a DP spot next season and that a major signing will make his way to South Florida.



Initial rumors are that Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez could come to the club, but at 36 and with a knee issue, Inter Miami is also lining up other possibilities than the Uruguayan striker.



According to transfer reporter Ekrem Konur, Inter Miami have their sights set on Antoine Griezmann, the World Cup winner has always expressed his desire to play in MLS and the opportunity could be now.

Antoine Griezmann to MLS?



According to Konur, “According to our information, the leaders of the American club are seriously considering recruiting Griezmann next summer. They would be willing to offer him a 2-year contract plus an optional year with an annual salary of $10 million. Contacts exist in this sense between the two parties. The price set by Atlético Madrid, €25 million, the amount of his release clause, could, however, be an obstacle.”

Griezmann has two years left remaining on his Atlético Madrid contract and at the moment is 32 years old. The French star has 1 goal in 3 La Liga games this season after scoring 16 in 48 games last season.

Interest to play for Inter Miami is at an all-time high given the initial success of Lionel Messi and the worldwide platform that playing with the Argentine has gotten. While Inter Miami must decide on the futures of their strikers Leonardo Campana and Josef Martínez. Campana is a DP currently and Martínez’s contract ends in 2023.

The club is stated to be looking for a major upgrade at striker, a position both players have shared during the course of the season.