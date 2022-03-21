Peru are in a situation where each player in the squad is highly important, but unfortunately this time Peru will not be able to count on Paolo Guerrero, a big star, since he will not be available for the last two games of the qualifiers.

Paolo Guerrero has not scored goals for Peru in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, although his presence on the field has always been beneficial for Peru as Guerrero tends to attract rival defenders and open spaces for other players like Lapadula or Cueva who have scored goals in recent national team games.

Why is Paolo Guerrero not playing for Peru?

Paolo Guerrero will not play against Uruguay or Paraguay in the last two games of the World Cup qualifiers due to a knee injury that has not yet healed. Paolo is recovering in Peru but he is not yet ready to return to the field.

Who are the Peru forwards available for the last two games of the qualifiers?

Peru has only three strikers available for the last two games of the qualifiers, they have enough experience to play, they are: Gianluca Lapadula, Alex Valera, Santiago Ormeño. In addition, Peru's midfield is full of talent that can easily replace the absence of Paolo Guerrero.

