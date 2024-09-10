Trending topics:
Conmebol Qualifiers

Why is Paulo Dybala not starting for Argentina against Colombia in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Paulo Dybala is not in the starting lineup of Argentina for their match against Colombia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Paulo Dybala
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesPaulo Dybala

By Natalia Lobo

Argentina face Colombia for Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. La Albiceleste are aiming for another victory, after defeating Chile 3-0 in Buenos Aires. However, Paulo Dybala, who scored the third goal against La Roja with Lionel Messi’s No. 10 t-shirt, is starting on the bench this time.

The AS Roma striker also started on the bench in the match against Chile, but Scaloni decided to put him on the field at the 79th minute, replacing Alexis Mac Allister. Dybala thanked Scaloni with a great goal, after an assist from Alejandro Garnacho.

While Dybala isn’t the usual starter for Argentina, he usually delivers when it is his time to play. His commitment was rewarded when he inherited, at least during this international break, Messi’s No. 10 in Inter Miami’s star absence.

Advertisement

“I know it’s not my shirt, we all know it belongs to Leo. I tried to represent it in the best way possible. Some of the guys said I should wear it. I wasn’t sure if I should accept it, but it’s a very nice responsibility,” Dybala said after the game against Chile.

Meanwhile, Messi is set to return to the national team for the next international break, which is scheduled for October 10th. The captain could play again with Inter Miami against Philadelphia Union on September 14.

Advertisement

Argentina’s line up against Colombia

The visitors line up included: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Nico Gonzalez; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.

Some of the changes, compared to the lineup against Chile, included the absence of Alexis Mac Allister and Nahuel Molina. However, Alvarez, who scored against Chile, and Martinez start again. Martinez has scored in his last three matches against Colombia.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Neither 76ers nor Lakers: Heat star Jimmy Butler surprisingly linked with another NBA team
NBA

Neither 76ers nor Lakers: Heat star Jimmy Butler surprisingly linked with another NBA team

NCAAF News: Miami OC makes something clear to Heisman favorite Cam Ward, Hurricanes
Sports

NCAAF News: Miami OC makes something clear to Heisman favorite Cam Ward, Hurricanes

Where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Canada vs Mexico live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Canada vs Mexico live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo