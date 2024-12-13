NFL News: George Kittle and Brock Purdy send messages to Deebo Samuel after ball drop against Rams

In a hard-fought battle that ended in a 12-6 defeat for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel had a rare misstep that became a focal point of the game. Tied 3-3 in the third quarter, Samuel dropped a catchable pass on a critical 3rd-and-10, potentially setting up a game-changing drive. While the moment was tough for the star receiver, two of his teammates, George Kittle and Brock Purdy, sent strong messages of support and encouragement following the game.

Deebo’s frustrations had been building leading up to the game. In the days prior, he expressed that he wasn’t struggling but simply needed more opportunities to get the ball. His performance in the game reflected that desire—he finished with only three receptions on seven targets for 16 yards and two rushing attempts for just three yards. Despite the drop, both Kittle and Purdy made it clear that Samuel’s talent and leadership remain crucial to the team’s future success.

George Kittle, took a positive approach when addressing Deebo’s drop and frustrations. “There’s things that you just have to take on the chin,” Kittle said, acknowledging that the players need to own their mistakes. He went on to encourage Samuel to move forward, saying, “Take ownership of it, leave it in the past and move on. Because there’s better days ahead for Deebo. There’s plays to be made for Deebo and he has more opportunities ahead of him to make plays for this team.”

Kittle was also quick to defend Deebo’s rare mistake. “I don’t really see Deebo drop passes like that,” Kittle said. “He’s one of the best in the world when it comes to being open across the middle of the field and taking a ball to the house. He’s just so excited to make a play.” Kittle recognized that Deebo’s drop was likely driven by his eagerness. “I think he’s just so giddy and ready to play football,” Kittle added. “And I’ve never seen him drop a pass like that.”

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver

Brock Purdy’s Message of Understanding

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who has developed a strong rapport with Samuel, also expressed his support for the 49ers’ wide receiver. “I love Deebo and I go into every game wanting the best for all my teammates on the field,” Purdy said. He empathized with Deebo’s frustration. “I feel his frustration. I know he’s a playmaker and if I were him, I’d for sure want to be getting more touches and making plays,” Purdy admitted.

Kyle Shanahan’s Take on Deebo’s Drop

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t shy away from addressing the significance of Deebo’s drop, acknowledging its impact on the game. “Yeah, that was a big one. Third down and with Deebo’s skill set, I would have been shocked if he didn’t score on that play,” Shanahan said. “Everyone knows the answer to that, Deebo too. He needs to catch that ball.”