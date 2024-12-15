Where to watch PSG vs Lyon live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

PSG will face off against Lyon in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 15 of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with coverage available on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. Check here for a complete list of viewing options.

Paris Saint-Germain‘s 3-0 victory over Salzburg in the Champions League has given the team a much-needed boost, solidifying their path toward qualifying for the next round. With their international aspirations on track, PSG now turns its focus to maintaining their lead in Ligue 1.

Sitting at the top with 34 points, they hold a 4-point advantage over Monaco and Marseille, but a win against Lyon would stretch that lead to 7. Lyon, who have shown significant improvement in recent matches, will provide a tough challenge, but their recent form offers hope for a competitive showdown at the Parc des Princes.

When will the PSG vs Lyon match be played?

PSG will face off against Lyon in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 this Sunday, December 15, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Ernest Nuamah of Olympique Lyon – IMAGO / Jan Huebner

PSG vs Lyon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch PSG vs Lyon in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Lyon live in the USA! The action will stream on Fubo. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and Fanatiz.