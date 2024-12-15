Where to watch AC Milan vs Genoa live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan will face off against Genoa for the Matchday 16 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch AC Milan vs Genoa online in the US on Fubo]

AC Milan will be eager to bounce back after a tough 2-1 defeat to Atalanta that left them trailing the Serie A leaders. Despite the setback, Milan remain focused on the long season ahead, determined to regain momentum and climb the standings. For the Rossoneri, securing three points in their next match is vital.

They will face a Genoa side battling near the relegation zone, just three points above it with 15 points. With survival on the line, Genoa will be looking to avoid a loss that could push them closer to the drop, aiming to at least earn a draw to maintain their distance from the bottom. The stakes are high for both teams, promising an intriguing matchup this weekend.

When will the AC Milan vs Genoa match be played?

AC Milan will host Genoa in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, December 15. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Stefano Sabelli of Genoa – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

AC Milan vs Genoa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Genoa in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Genoa will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.