The cards are already on the table for the Texas Longhorns next year in the NCAAF. Steve Sarkisian’s team features two of the best quarterbacks in the league, and as they await their participation in the CFP First Round, both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning already know what their futures will look like next season.

According to journalist Anwar Richardson, the starting quarterback for the Longhorns still plans to enter the NFL Draft next year, which opens the door for Manning to take over as the starting QB for Texas in the 2025 season under Sarkisian’s team.

“Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025. Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer. Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson,” Richardson stated via his X account @AnwarRichardson.

Thus, Manning’s presence on Sarkisian’s team next year is confirmed, putting to rest the speculation that linked him to a potential entry into the transfer portal and the search for a new destination for the 2025 season.

Texas Longhorns November 30, 2024, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Texas won, 17-7.

Texas eagerly awaits its matchup against Clemson in what will be their debut in the first round of the playoffs. The game will take place on Saturday, December 21, with the Longhorns serving as the home team at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Sarkisian praised Ewers’ performance in recent weeks

Quinn Ewers‘ recent performances have sparked mixed opinions in the College Football world. While many argue that his talent remains intact, others have called for his replacement by Arch Manning.

Despite the controversies, Steve Sarkisian made it clear in a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on YouTube that he supports his starting quarterback and that Ewers will remain as the leader of the first team in the playoffs.

“When you’re not 100%, you have to manage that. And I thought he was able to use his legs a little bit better these last couple of weeks.” Sarkisian said.“When our running game is not going, we become somewhat of a limited offensive football team.”

“We got to make sure that we find the right balance, we got to make sure we protect the passer well, got to make sure we’re catching balls, got to make sure we’re disciplined in our routes, we got to make sure as a coaching staff we’re putting together a good plan that allows him to play at that level and then he’s got to do his part too,” he concluded.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Sarkisian expressed excitement about Belichick’s arrival in the NCAAF

Undoubtedly, the big news in recent weeks in the NCAAF was Bill Belichick’s arrival at North Carolina. As a figure in College Football, Sarkisian couldn’t contain his excitement when the news was confirmed and expressed his thoughts on the matter.

“Fascinated. I’m fascinated by it,” Sarkisian said. “Obviously, a ton of respect for Coach Belichick and the job he’s done his entire career. I think we’re all better coaches, quite frankly, because of what he’s been able to do and studying him. Whether it’s offense, defense, management of rosters, all the stuff. And obviously, my time with coach [Nick] Saban and the connection with those two.

“But [it’s] fascinating that he’s back now and coming to college football and trying to implement some of those things there. So a ton of respect for the job he’s done. I’m sure he’ll do a great job there. But I think from most perspectives – I don’t know everybody, but ours in our building, for sure – it’s fascinating to see and to watch. How’s this project gonna go?” the HC stated.

