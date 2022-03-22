Portugal head into the March international window with their 2022 World Cup aspirations on the line but Ruben Dias will not be there to help his teammates on the pitch. Here, find out the reason behind his absence.

Qatar 2022 is drawing nearer but there's still a lot to be played for in the World Cup Qualifiers across the planet. In Europe, many teams have already booked their places but there a few tickets are still up for grabs for those who have made it to the UEFA playoffs.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will try to clinch their berth through this tournament after failing to do so through the regular Qualifiers. First they'll have to take on Turkey on March 24 to keep their aspirations alive.

Should they grab the victory, they would face the winner of Italy vs. North Macedonia in the final. But the international break doesn't come in great timing for Portugal, who will miss Ruben Dias, among others.

Why is Ruben Dias not playing for Portugal vs. North Macedonia?

The Manchester City defender is one of the many casualties of Portugal for the March window. Ruben Dias is not playing for Portugal in the UEFA playoffs for the 2022 World Cup because he hasn't recovered from a hamstring injury.

Dias picked up the injury in a FA Cup meeting against Peterborough and was ruled out for at least four or six weeks. Besides Dias, Fernando Santos suffers the absence of five other players.

Joao Cancelo is out with a suspension, Renato Sanches got injured playing for Lille in the Ligue 1, Pepe tested positive of Covid-19, Ruben Neves sustained an injury with Wolves, and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was declared 'ineligible.'