When one thinks about Sweden and soccer, there's just no way to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of our minds. He's the greatest striker and player in their history, and one of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation.

That's why it'll always be odd not to watch him on the pitch with his teammates whenever the national team has a match. Even though he had walked away from the team, he came back in a failed attempt to lead them to the World Cup.

So, if you're tuning in on today's international friendly clash vs. Mexico, chances are that you're wondering why the legendary striker is nowhere to be seen. If that's your case, then you've come to the right place.

Why Isn't Zlatan Playing For Sweden Vs. Mexico?

As much as he'd like to be there, Zlatan wasn't even called up for this game as he continues to nurse a knee injury he suffered last season. Apparently, the AC Milan star played the final six months of the season without an ACL:

“I want to be healthy and, when I’m on that level, then I keep playing and see how far I can take it,” Zlatan told CNN. “As long as I can produce results, I will still play. The day I slow down, I want the people around me to be honest and say he’s slowing down and then I’ll be realistic.”

Hopefully, this won't be the last we hear of him.