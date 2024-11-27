NBA News: Jimmy Butler sends clear message to Heat's teammates after losing to the Bucks

Since Jimmy Butler‘s return from injury, the Miami Heat had been on a roll, but their winning streak was snapped on Tuesday night by the Milwaukee Bucks, who were led by Damian Lillard. The Heat, despite a valiant effort, lost by just three points, adding another defeat to their 7-8 record early in the NBA regular season.

Butler, who has been exceptional since the season’s start, continued to impress with his performance. However, while players like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo showed flashes of brilliance, others—such as Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson—struggled to find their rhythm.

Following the loss, Butler addressed the media, sending a clear message to his teammates. When asked if the team was far from where he expected them to be, he answered bluntly: “Very far.”

Butler didn’t mince words when discussing the team’s performance against the Bucks. “I guess you could take something good from everything,” he said. “We know who we could be. We know who we want to be. We just have to go out there and do it for 48 minutes. We have to play better, and if we had, we wouldn’t have lost this one.”

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat react against the Dallas Mavericks during overtime at Kaseya Center on November 24, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Butler outlines what the Heat must improve

After the game, Butler emphasized the need for sustained effort if the Heat are to turn things around. “We need to make those second, third, fourth, and fifth efforts when needed, and we didn’t do that in the first half,” he said.

Despite the defeat, Butler also highlighted areas of improvement. “I don’t think we gave Bam Adebayo enough help,” Butler noted. “We didn’t put in the effort. We just let him do whatever he wanted—get to the basket, draw fouls, and hit open shots, including a few step-back threes. Once we started being more aggressive and forcing him to miss, the game started to get closer.“

Adebayo talks about the loss and the need for focus

While Miami’s performance wasn’t up to its usual standard, Bam Adebayo was quick to acknowledge the team’s shortcomings. “We’ve got to be more aware of when Jimmy is going off,” Adebayo said. “You saw what he did—37 points, 35 points, whatever it was. We know his history, and we know what he’s capable of.”

Adebayo added: “He [Erik Spolestra] just got in the groove early and then from there you know everybody just built their confidence. You see your number one option carrying the team, everybody else just see their spirit and that’s what they did.“