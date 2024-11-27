Trending topics:
NFL News: Super Bowl legend sends strong warning about Patrick Mahomes and recent struggles with Chiefs

One of the greatest legends in Super Bowl history talked about Patrick Mahomes and his recent struggles with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions but, even with a 10-1 record to start the season, many experts believe they’re currently not favorites to win a third consecutive title.

Surprisingly, during the last few weeks, other teams keep surpassing the Chiefs in many power rankings. The Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles or the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s a very strange situation considering Mahomes and Andy Reid control their destiny to clinch home field advantage in the playoffs and still hold the best record in the NFL. That’s why, a football legend thinks it could be a mistake to overlook them in the road to the Super Bowl.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl contenders?

The Chiefs should definitely be considered Super Bowl contenders as they are currently the No.1 seed in the AFC and their only loss was in a very tough environment like Buffalo.

Although Patrick Mahomes hasn’t put spectacular numbers this season (2673 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions), Kurt Warner warned the NFL about what’s really happening on the field.

“I know Patrick Mahomes may not have the stats we have come to know or the O may not be scoring up to expectations, but until you pop on the tape each week and see what exactly he is doing play-to-play, you have no idea how good this guy really is! He continually makes the play in the moment, whether it shows up as impressive in stat book or not!!”

Are Chiefs favored to win Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are not favored to win the Super Bowl in the NFL. Right now, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are on top of that list. Mahomes’ team comes second followed by the Eagles, Bills and Ravens.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

