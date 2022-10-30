Although it is not his main job to score goals, when he does, he always makes a pair of glasses with his hands as a celebratory gesture. Here, find out the reason behind his celebration.

Since joining Barcelona, Pedri has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Europe. The native of the Canary Islands transferred to the Blaugrana from Las Palmas in July 2020. Three months later, he made his Camp Nou debut in a 4-0 win against Villarreal in La Liga.

In a match against Atletico Madrid on May 18, 2021, at the age of 18 years and 164 days, he became the second-youngest player in Barcelona history to make 50 appearances. Pedri's first big title came when he won the Copa del Rey with the Catalan side.

He went on to win the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award in the same month in 2021. The teenager was a key cog in Spain's midfield at Euro 2020, where he earned a spot on the tournament's All-Tournament Team and the Young Player of the Tournament award for his efforts.

Why Pedri of Barcelona does the glasses celebration

For a player whose primary role is not to score, he has managed to score 11 goals for Barcelona across all competitions since 2020. His signature goal celebration involves making a pair of spectacles with his hands.

The receiver of such a celebration has been unknown, despite the fact that it has occurred often. At long last, the Spanish midfielder has let his devoted followers in on one of his most closely guarded secrets.

“The glasses celebration is a dedication to my father – he instilled a great love for football in me,” Pedri revealed in an interview with COPE in September. In addition, previously he had even previously posted a photo of his celebration on Instagram with the caption, "This is for you, father", as a dedication to his father Ferdinand, who does indeed wear eyeglasses.

Recently, when Xavi Hernandez's side welcomed Bayern at Camp Nou and suffered a difficult 3-0 defeat, evidently, Joshua Kimmich tried to "copy" the famous celebration. Many people on the internet saw Kimmich's motion and speculated that he was poking fun at the 19-year-old. Nonetheless, it may be made clear that the German international wasn't making fun of Pedri, but acknowledging the Bayern fans at the stadium.