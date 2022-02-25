Chelsea and Leicester had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for the Matchday 27 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2021-22 Premier League Round 27 clash between Chelsea and Leicester City has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 27, 2022, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

An interesting fact is that the Blues have featured in just one Premier League match in February, a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday, February 19. As a result of all the postponements, Thomas Tuchel's side are now sitting in the third position on the table with 10 points less than Liverpool, having fallen behind in the chase for the top two.

Meanwhile, Leicester are already attempting to fit in three more matches in the remaining four months of the season, having played a total of 23 Premier League games so far. Check out the reason why the Chelsea vs Leicester City matchup was rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Chelsea vs Leicester City match postponed?

The 2021-22 Premier League season game between Chelsea and Leicester at the Stamford Bridge in London was postponed due to the fact that the Blues will come against Liverpool in the EFL Cup Final this weekend. The 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final will take place on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Chelsea were the better side out of the London derby against Tottenham with an aggregate result of 3-0 in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup Semi-Final in January. Tuchel's players advanced to their third Carabao Cup Final in six years with a convincing win.

The final will be held at 11:30 AM (ET) on Sunday, February 27, which is two and a half hours after the West London outfit's match against Leicester. As a result, the league match has been postponed until later in the season.