Neymar and Lionel Messi formed a legendary partnership with Barcelona for four years, winning everything. Of course, it was all part of the wonderful MSN alongside Luis Suarez.

However, the Brazilian star surprised the world in 2017 when he changed that great dynamic for a historic contract with PSG. The French team paid a record-breaking fee of $200 million to bring him to France.

A few years later, Barcelona couldn’t retain Messi, and their paths crossed again at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. They were supposed to form the most dominant club in Europe with Kylian Mbappe. It turned out to be a complete failure.

Messi only lasted two years in Paris and embarked on a new adventure with Inter Miami in the MLS. Meanwhile, especially due to injuries, Neymar also grew weary of PSG and signed with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar want to play with Lionel Messi

Now, even though they are thousands of kilometers apart, Neymar has opened a door that seemed closed. During an interview with ESPN at the GP of Bahrain, the Brazilian acknowledged that he would like to play again with his great friend.

“I hope we can play together again. Leo is a great person. Everyone knows him. I think he’s very happy, and if he’s happy, I am too”.

Currently, Neymar is recovering from a serious knee injury, and his return is scheduled for next season. In fact, he will miss the 2024 Copa America with Brazil.

In the hypothetical scenario that Neymar wanted to play with the Argentine legend, Ney would become a free agent in the summer of 2025. Although it seems quite complicated, the option of him joining Messi and Luis Suarez is not impossible.