Since Norway did not make the cut for the World Cup, Erling Haaland will not be participating. Though he is eligible to play for both countries, things might have turned out differently had he originally chosen to represent England. Here, find out the reason why

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is quickly approaching, and with it comes the opportunity for the game's greatest players to showcase their skills in front of an international audience. Fans are certainly beyond excited to see players like Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, and many more in action, in addition to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Several notable players have already been sidelined by injury and won't be able to participate in Qatar. In addition, many others didn't get to go because their countries didn't make the cut. Among them is none other than Erling Haaland, arguably one of the most famous names in soccer.

The Norwegian's performances have been electrifying in the Premier League. Since Norway did not make it to the World Cup, the tall striker will not be there to cause problems for the defense. His skill would be much missed on the highest level of all tournaments.

The reason why Erling Haaland chose to play for Norway instead of England

Haaland scored the tying goal in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Oslo, but he was injured and unable to play in their second deciding game as Norway were eliminated from Group G play. The 23-year-old only participated in six of Norway's ten qualifying matches, but without him, the team went winless.

However, the prolific striker could have been suiting up for England in Qatar this month if he had taken a different course of action since he had that option. Since his father also played in England, it is well knowledge that Haaland was born in Leeds.

Originally from Norway, Alf Inge Haaland first played for Nottingham Forest in 1993 before moving on to Leeds in 1997 and finally settling in Manchester City in 2000. The fact that Erling was born during his father's time at Elland Road, has made him a potential candidate to play for England.

"I lived here [England] for three-and-a-half/four years and I lived in Norway for such a long time, so then it was natural for me to choose Norway,' You never know how it would be if maybe my father played longer in England or whatever, maybe I would be English, I don't know. But yeah, I'm Norwegian and I'm proud of it," he said in an interview with Goal.

