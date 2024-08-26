With Lionel Messi absent, Argentina calls up a last-minute star for World Cup qualifiers

On the eve of the qualifiers and with the notable absence of Lionel Messi, the Argentina coaching staff has decided to call up a star forward at the last minute.

With just days remaining until the start of the double-header in South American World Cup qualifiers, the current leader is finalizing preparations for their matches. In light of Lionel Messi’s notable absence due to injury, the coaching staff of Argentina has surprisingly decided to make a last-minute addition to the squad for the upcoming games against Chile and Colombia.

The upcoming 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, currently features the reigning world and Copa America champions at the top of the South American qualifiers. Under the leadership of Lionel Scaloni, the team will aim to defend their title, but first they must navigate a challenging double-header in the qualifiers to maintain their position as the sole leader in the standings.

First up, Argentina will face Chile in Buenos Aires on Thursday, September 5th. Following that, on September 10th, the Albiceleste will travel to Colombia to take on the hosts in a rematch of the last Copa America 2024 final.

While Lionel Messi’s absence was expected due to his ankle injury sustained in the continental final, the coaching staff has unveiled a squad list featuring some surprising selections. For example, former NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos is one of the many surprises in Argentina’s Messi-less national team call-up.

Not only is Messi the notable absence from this squad, but this match will also mark the first time Argentina’s national team will have another idol, now retired, watching from the stands. That player is none other than Angel Di María, who announced his retirement following the team’s triumph in the Copa America 2024.

The last-minute call-up of a star player

Just when it seemed that Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff had finalized the squad, a surprising last-minute call-up has expanded the list even further. A high-profile forward has arrived as a late reinforcement for the attack.

The player is none other than Paulo Dybala, the current star of AS Roma. Although he had not been called up recently, he has always been highly regarded by the staff. The Cordoba native has just turned down a lucrative offer from Arab football to continue playing in Serie A with La Loba.

The complete list of call-ups

With the notable absences of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, along with surprise call-ups such as Taty Castellanos, Giuliano Simeone, and Matias Soule, here is the final list of players selected by the Argentina national team to face Chile and Colombia.

The double-header for Argentina