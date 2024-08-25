Trending topics:
Ronaldo Nazario chooses the 8 greatest players in soccer history not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario shared his list of the top eight soccer players in history, notably leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo while including Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima attends The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019
Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima attends The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

By Gianni Taina

Ronaldo Nazario, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer player of all time by fans and sports experts, has deservedly placed himself on a short list of players who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Interestingly, while he included Lionel Messi, he chose to exclude Cristiano Ronaldo from his elite selection.

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Ronaldo reflected on the past few decades of soccer and boldly named his eight greatest players of all time. “I believe there’s a very special group where you have Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Pelé, Marco van Basten, Ronaldinho… I include myself,” said the iconic Brazilian forward, notably omitting Cristiano Ronaldo from his list.

However, despite his personal opinion, Ronaldo acknowledged that this is not an absolute truth and encouraged fans to have their say: “Let the fans decide, let them debate it in the bars. But you can’t rank them, you can’t compare generations,” he added.

Ronaldo Nazario on what sets him apart from CR7

In a 2017 interview with Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo discussed the differences between his style of play and that of Cristiano Ronaldo. “We’re different because of our positions on the field and how we interpret them, even though Cristiano now plays in a more central role. He approaches the goal differently than I did, although the objective is the same,” Ronaldo explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Girona.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Girona. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

That said, when it comes to goal-scoring ability, Ronaldo was quick to point out that they share a common trait: “We’re almost the same in our desire to score goals.” He also praised Cristiano’s mental and physical commitment to the sport. “It’s no coincidence that Cristiano has reached 33 in such great shape. I think there are very few players who take care of their bodies as he does, with such a strong desire to improve,” the Brazilian legend concluded.

