Wolverhampton vs Manchester United: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 1, 2024

The Premier League continues with its 2023/24 season with a very attractive match at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton hosts Manchester United in Matchday 22, and here’s all the information you need to follow this duel in your country.

Wolverhampton currently holds the 11th position in the Premier League.They have won eight games, lost the same amount, and tied five, giving them 29 points so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, is not living the best moment right now. They are in 9th place of the competition with only three more points than the Wolves, so it is crucial for them to get a win in this game and get closer to the first spots.

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 (EDT)

Cameroon: 9:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Thursday)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+,

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: fubotv, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App