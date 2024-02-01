The Premier League continues with its 2023/24 season with a very attractive match at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton hosts Manchester United in Matchday 22, and here’s all the information you need to follow this duel in your country.
Wolverhampton currently holds the 11th position in the Premier League.They have won eight games, lost the same amount, and tied five, giving them 29 points so far.
Manchester United, on the other hand, is not living the best moment right now. They are in 9th place of the competition with only three more points than the Wolves, so it is crucial for them to get a win in this game and get closer to the first spots.
Wolverhampton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 7:15 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 (EDT)
Cameroon: 9:15 PM
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
Greece: 10:15 PM
India: 1:45 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 9:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Philippines: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
How to Watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+,
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: fubotv, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App
