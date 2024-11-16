Where to watch Georgia vs Ukraine live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Georgia receive Ukraine in League B's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Georgia will play against Ukraine in League B’s Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. USA fans can access full viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.

[Watch Georgia vs Ukraine online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Group 1 of League B is shaping up to be the most fiercely contested in the league, with only seven points separating the top team from the bottom. Ukraine currently sits at the bottom of the standings, facing the risk of relegation but also eyeing an unlikely push for the top spot.

To keep their hopes alive, Ukraine need a win in their next match against Georgia, who have dropped their last two games. Despite sitting at six points, Georgia still has a legitimate shot at first place, making this showdown crucial for both teams’ aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Georgia vs Ukraine match be played?

Georgia take on Ukraine in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Saturday, November 16, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Lunin of Ukraine – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Advertisement

Georgia vs Ukraine: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Georgia vs Ukraine in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Georgia and Ukraine live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are Tubi, ViX.