Jose Mourinho is once again a free agent, which is why many wonder what will be his next team. According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese coach has his sights set on going back to Manchester United, where he worked between 2016 and 2018.

The report claims that people close to The Special One understand that the coach wants another chance to bring success at Old Trafford, where he managed to deliver an Europa League and a Carabao Cup title in his first season but couldn’t achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Premier or Champions League:

“‘His ambition is to return to United,’ a friend explained. ‘He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time and he had made it his mission to go back.’“

Mourinho led the Red Devils to a second-place finish in the Premier League in his second season in charge of the team, but crosstown rivals Manchester City comfortably won the title by a 19-point margin. He went on to sign a contract extension through 2021, but his tenure ended way before that following a string of bad results amid tension with the front office.

Overall, Mourinho helmed United for 144 games between July 2016 and December 2018, with 84 wins, 31 draws, and 29 defeats. His last post in the Premier League was with Tottenham, where he coached between Nov. 2019 and April 2021. Mourinho eventually took charge of AS Roma, leading the Italian side to its first major title in 11 years by winning the 2022 UEFA Conference League before leading it to the Europa League final the next season.

Erik ten Hag walking on thin ice

Manchester United are not going through the best of times, as they sit 9th in the Premier League standings, 16 points shy of leaders Liverpool while they’re 11 points below the top four.

Erik ten Hag has been under heavy fire this season as the team’s poor start has also resulted in an early UEFA Champions League exit. A new era is starting at the club with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ investment will see them take charge of soccer-related operations. Only time will tell whether ten Hag continues being part of United’s plan or whether Mourinho emerges as a new alternative.