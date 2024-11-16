Where to watch Turkey vs Wales live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey will host Wales in League B's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Watch Turkey vs Wales online for FREE in the US on Fubo

League B’s Group 4 showdown is shaping up to be a decisive battle, as group leaders Turkey host second-place Wales in a high-stakes clash. With 10 points, Turkey stands on the brink of securing first place and promotion with a win.

Playing at home gives them an edge, but Wales, sitting at 8 points, has everything to play for as well. A victory would catapult the Welsh into the lead heading into Matchday 6. A draw, however, would leave Wales reliant on Turkey’s result in the final game—adding urgency to their pursuit of a win in this crucial matchup.

When will the Turkey vs Wales match be played?

Turkey will take on Wales in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Saturday, November 16, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Aaron Ramsey of Wales – IMAGO / Sportimage

Turkey vs Wales: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Turkey vs Wales in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Turkey and Wales live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FOX Soccer Plus, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.