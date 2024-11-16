Where to watch Turkey vs Wales live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey will face off against Wales in League B’s Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. USA fans can access full viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.
League B’s Group 4 showdown is shaping up to be a decisive battle, as group leaders Turkey host second-place Wales in a high-stakes clash. With 10 points, Turkey stands on the brink of securing first place and promotion with a win.
Playing at home gives them an edge, but Wales, sitting at 8 points, has everything to play for as well. A victory would catapult the Welsh into the lead heading into Matchday 6. A draw, however, would leave Wales reliant on Turkey’s result in the final game—adding urgency to their pursuit of a win in this crucial matchup.
When will the Turkey vs Wales match be played?
Turkey will take on Wales in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Saturday, November 16, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).
Turkey vs Wales: Time by State in the USA
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM
How to watch Turkey vs Wales in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Turkey and Wales live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FOX Soccer Plus, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.