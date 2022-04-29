Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t hold back in an interview with ESPN’s Gabriele Marcotti and continues to state he was the best in MLS history.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still on top, at 40 years of age and playing for the top of the table team in Serie A, the Swedish international continues to go strong with no signs of slowing down. Ibrahimovic, despite his injury woes, has 8 goals in 20 matches for AC Milan, who are two points clear of Inter Milan at the top of Serie A.

For Ibrahimovic the last three seasons are a continued testament to the high-level athlete that he is with 33 goals in 57 matches for AC Milan. Before his arrival to the Rossoneri the two-time World Cup veteran spent 2 seasons in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the league’s biggest franchise.

While the Galaxy did not win a MLS Cup with Ibrahimovic, individually few players had the kind of seasons he had in MLS. Despite all the bravado, Ibrahimovic still looks back fondly at his time in Major League Soccer.

Achievements of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in MLS

"I'm very happy. I'm very thankful for MLS because they gave me the chance to feel alive (after his series of injuries and near retirement at Manchester United). But the problem was I was still too alive. So, I was too good for the whole competition. That is what I showed. And I'm the best ever to play in MLS and that is not me having ego or trying to show off now. That is true. And when I was there, I enjoyed [it]. I had a good time. And I like the way they were working, the way they were doing the marketing stuff” Ibrahimovic stated on the Gab & Juls Show.

During his MLS stint which he announced by taking out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times, Ibrahimovic scored 53 goals in 58 games. The Los Angeles Galaxy was a team mostly with mediocre players that surrounded the World class Swede, which makes his numbers even more impressive.

Personally, Ibrahimovic was a walking billboard for the league going on late night television shows and getting exposure on traditional sports shows on ESPN and interviews as well. Ibrahimovic was an MLS All-Star: 2018, 2019, MLS Best XI: 2018, 2019, MLS Newcomer of the Year: 2018, MLS Goal of the Year: 2018, MLS Greatest Goal: 2020, Best MLS Player ESPY Award: 2019, LA Galaxy Player of the Year: 2018, 2019, LA Galaxy Golden Boot: 2018, 2019 and LA Galaxy Goal of the Year: 2018, 2019.

“I think [playing in MLS] was the best way for me to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition ever. And I'm very proud I played for the MLS because they were saying to me the stadiums are pretty empty when you play in that. There was no empty stadiums when I was playing. It was even overbooked so I cannot complain and I'm very happy I was there” Ibrahimovic stated.

At the end of the interview Ibrahimovic stated that he has even considered buying an MLS team, by his own account he and MLS Commissioner Don Garber had major discussions about the league during his two years, “Maybe I come back and have my own club you'll never know".