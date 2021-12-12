The finish of the 22nd round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship marked the end of the Formula 1 2021 campaign. Check out the results, drivers' and contractors' standings after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 72nd season of the Formula One World Championship was the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. It is regarded as the highest level of competition for open-wheel racing vehicles by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of international motorsport. 22 Grands Prix were staged across the world to determine the champion. The World Drivers' and World Constructors' Championships have been contested by drivers and teams.

The Chinese Grand Prix was first postponed and then canceled. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, was kept in its location, despite the fact that it was supposed to be a one-off event in 2020. In addition, the Australian Grand Prix was rescheduled. Due to poor vaccination rates and travel restrictions in Victoria, the Australian Grand Prix was postponed to cancellation for the second consecutive year. The dates of the Grands Prix in Sao Paulo, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi were shifted to suit this.

The Canadian Grand Prix was canceled for the second year in a row, and the Turkish Grand Prix, which was supposed to make a one-time come back in 2020, took its place. The Turkish Grand Prix was postponed, owing to British government travel restrictions placed on Turkey. As a result, the French Grand Prix saw pushed back a week, while the Styrian Grand Prix has been added to the schedule in its stead. The Singapore event was canceled, and the Turkish Grand Prix re-joined. Then, the Japanese race was also canceled, while the new Qatar Grand Prix was announced.

2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Drivers

Position Driver Points 1. Max Verstappen 395.5 2. Lewis Hamilton 387.5 3. Valtteri Bottas 226 4. Sergio Perez 190 5. Carlos Sainz 164.5 6. Lando Norris 160 7. Charles Leclerc 159 8. Daniel Ricciardo 115 9. Pierre Gasly 110 10. Fernando Alonso 81 11. Esteban Ocon 74 12. Sebastian Vettel 43 13. Lance Stroll 34 14. Yuki Tsunoda 32 15. George Russell 16 16. Kimi Räikkönen 10 17. Nicholas Latifi 7 18. Antonio Giovinazzi 3 19. Mick Schumacher 0 20. Robert Kubica 0 21. Nikita Mazepin 0

2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Contructors

Position Contructors Points 1. Mercedes 587.5 2. Red Bull 559.5 3. Ferrari 307.5 4. McLaren 269 5. Alpine 149 6. AlphaTauri 120 7. Aston Martin 77 8. Williams 23 9. Alfa Romeo 13 10. Haas 0

2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Results