The 72nd season of the Formula One World Championship was the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. It is regarded as the highest level of competition for open-wheel racing vehicles by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of international motorsport. 22 Grands Prix were staged across the world to determine the champion. The World Drivers' and World Constructors' Championships have been contested by drivers and teams.
The Chinese Grand Prix was first postponed and then canceled. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, was kept in its location, despite the fact that it was supposed to be a one-off event in 2020. In addition, the Australian Grand Prix was rescheduled. Due to poor vaccination rates and travel restrictions in Victoria, the Australian Grand Prix was postponed to cancellation for the second consecutive year. The dates of the Grands Prix in Sao Paulo, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi were shifted to suit this.
The Canadian Grand Prix was canceled for the second year in a row, and the Turkish Grand Prix, which was supposed to make a one-time come back in 2020, took its place. The Turkish Grand Prix was postponed, owing to British government travel restrictions placed on Turkey. As a result, the French Grand Prix saw pushed back a week, while the Styrian Grand Prix has been added to the schedule in its stead. The Singapore event was canceled, and the Turkish Grand Prix re-joined. Then, the Japanese race was also canceled, while the new Qatar Grand Prix was announced.
2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Drivers
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1.
|Max Verstappen
|395.5
|2.
|Lewis Hamilton
|387.5
|3.
|Valtteri Bottas
|226
|4.
|Sergio Perez
|190
|5.
|Carlos Sainz
|164.5
|6.
|Lando Norris
|160
|7.
|Charles Leclerc
|159
|8.
|Daniel Ricciardo
|115
|9.
|Pierre Gasly
|110
|10.
|Fernando Alonso
|81
|11.
|Esteban Ocon
|74
|12.
|Sebastian Vettel
|43
|13.
|Lance Stroll
|34
|14.
|Yuki Tsunoda
|32
|15.
|George Russell
|16
|16.
|Kimi Räikkönen
|10
|17.
|Nicholas Latifi
|7
|18.
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|3
|19.
|Mick Schumacher
|0
|20.
|Robert Kubica
|0
|21.
|Nikita Mazepin
|0
2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Contructors
|Position
|Contructors
|Points
|1.
|Mercedes
|587.5
|2.
|Red Bull
|559.5
|3.
|Ferrari
|307.5
|4.
|McLaren
|269
|5.
|Alpine
|149
|6.
|AlphaTauri
|120
|7.
|Aston Martin
|77
|8.
|Williams
|23
|9.
|Alfa Romeo
|13
|10.
|Haas
|0
2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Results
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Winning driver
|Winning constructor
|1
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|4
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|5
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|7
|French Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Styrian Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|10
|British Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|11
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|12
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|13
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|14
|Italian Grand Prix
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|15
|Russian Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|16
|Turkish Grand Prix
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|17
|United States Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|18
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|19
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|22
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull