The 72nd season of the Formula One World Championship was the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. It is regarded as the highest level of competition for open-wheel racing vehicles by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of international motorsport. 22 Grands Prix were staged across the world to determine the champion. The World Drivers' and World Constructors' Championships have been contested by drivers and teams.

The Chinese Grand Prix was first postponed and then canceled. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, was kept in its location, despite the fact that it was supposed to be a one-off event in 2020. In addition, the Australian Grand Prix was rescheduled. Due to poor vaccination rates and travel restrictions in Victoria, the Australian Grand Prix was postponed to cancellation for the second consecutive year. The dates of the Grands Prix in Sao Paulo, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi were shifted to suit this.

The Canadian Grand Prix was canceled for the second year in a row, and the Turkish Grand Prix, which was supposed to make a one-time come back in 2020, took its place. The Turkish Grand Prix was postponed, owing to British government travel restrictions placed on Turkey. As a result, the French Grand Prix saw pushed back a week, while the Styrian Grand Prix has been added to the schedule in its stead. The Singapore event was canceled, and the Turkish Grand Prix re-joined. Then, the Japanese race was also canceled, while the new Qatar Grand Prix was announced.

2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Drivers

Position Driver Points
1. Max Verstappen 395.5
2. Lewis Hamilton 387.5
3. Valtteri Bottas 226
4. Sergio Perez 190
5. Carlos Sainz 164.5
6. Lando Norris 160
7. Charles Leclerc 159
8. Daniel Ricciardo 115
9. Pierre Gasly 110
10. Fernando Alonso 81
11. Esteban Ocon 74
12. Sebastian Vettel 43
13. Lance Stroll 34
14. Yuki Tsunoda 32
15. George Russell 16
16. Kimi Räikkönen 10
17. Nicholas Latifi 7
18. Antonio Giovinazzi 3
19. Mick Schumacher 0
20. Robert Kubica 0
21. Nikita Mazepin 0

2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Contructors

Position Contructors Points
1. Mercedes 587.5
2. Red Bull 559.5
3. Ferrari 307.5
4. McLaren 269
5. Alpine 149
6. AlphaTauri 120
7. Aston Martin 77
8. Williams 23
9. Alfa Romeo 13
10. Haas 0

2021 Formula 1 Final Standings: Results

Round Grand Prix Winning driver Winning constructor
1 Bahrain Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Portuguese Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
4 Spanish Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
5 Monaco Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
6 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sergio Perez Red Bull
7 French Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
8 Styrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
9 Austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
10 British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
11 Hungarian Grand Prix Esteban Ocon Alpine
12 Belgian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
13 Dutch Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
14 Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
15 Russian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
16 Turkish Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
17 United States Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
18 Mexico City Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull
19 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
20 Qatar Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
21 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
22 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull