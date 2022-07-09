This Sunday, June 11, will start the 2022 WEC 6 hours of Monza and here you can find out everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and the UK.

This Sunday, July 10, the fourth race of the 2022 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship will take place, the 6 hours of Monza. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States and the UK.

The 2022 season has passed half of the scheduled races (there are 6 in total) and after what was the 24 hours of Le Mans (the most iconic race in the competition), the drivers of the four categories (Hypercar, LMP2, GTE and GTE Am) of the FIA World Endurance Championship will return to the tracks to continue in the fight for the championship.

The 6 hours of Monza will deliver, as it is a shorter race, they will deliver 25 points for the winners, 18 for the second and 15 points for the third, etc. It will undoubtedly be a great option to see this weekend that will have a lot of motorsport activity to enjoy, since the F1 Austrian Grand Prix and the Nascar Quaker State 400 will also be run.

6 hours of Monza: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 6:00 AM (ET)

Location: Monza Circuit, north of Milan, Italy

6 hours of Monza: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

6 hours of Monza: Storylines

The Hypercar Category, which is the most recognized and favorite of the WEC fans, also has a very close championship and more interesting than ever: the Alpine team with Negrão, Vaxivière and Lapierre are leaders with 81 points, but then the team follows. Toyota of Hartley, Hirakawa and Buemi with 78 and the others a very short distance. This race could allow for new leaders.

Just as interesting due to the short distance between its participants is the GTE category, although the LMP2 Pro/Am and GTE Am categories are interesting in the first two places because the leaders have a short difference in points over the seconds. LMP2 is the only one where the first (the Jota team of António Félix da Costa, Roberto Gonzalez and Will Stevens) have a good difference (11 points) over the second.

How to Watch 6 hours of Monza in the US and the UK

This race of the FIA World Endurance Championship will take place this Sunday, July 10 at the Monza Circuit, north of Milan, Italy; will be broadcast in the United States on Motortrend and Motorspot.tv. In the UK and the rest of Europe, the race can be seen on Eurosport, Eurosport 2.

6 hours of Monza: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers don't have their favorites yet for this race and it's not hard to see why. Although in Hypercar, the Alpine team seems to be one of the most solid, in Le Mans the best were the Toyotas, so it would not be surprising that their two cars are favorites. The other categories and drivers are unknown, and due to the nature of these races, anyone could be the winner.

