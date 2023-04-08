Brooks Koepka is the favorite to win the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Read here to check out if he plays for LIV golf.

Brooks Koepka is trying to win his fifth major championship at the 2023 Masters Tournament. Koepka had an amazing start with a score of 12-under after the first two rounds.

LIV is a professional golf tour which has divided the sport and the public opinion. This 'new tour' has taken away players from the PGA Tour by offering them incredible amounts of money. Because the LIV is financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour simply cannot compete with the checks that have been offered to many golfers.

So, after watching Brooks Koepka in his extraordinary return to the Masters Tournament, the big queston is if he's still playing in the PGA Tour. Read here to find out if he's one of the stars at LIV golf.

Does Brooks Koepka play in LIV golf series?

Yes. Brooks Koepka is currently part of LIV. He joined the series in June 2022. Even after the controversy with the PGA Tour, LIV golfers were allowed to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament. Under their criteria, apart from the PGA Tour, Augusta National Golf Club directors confirmed the invitations for those stars.

It's important to remember that a spot in the Masters Tournament only comes through an official invitation by Augusta National. The club has established their own criteria to be in the field such as being a former Masters' champion, a recent Majors' champion or PGA Tour and World Golf rankings. That's why, as The Masters doesn't depend on the PGA Tour, LIV players can be invited.

Brooks Koepka has won four major championships in his career: the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive and the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

After this impressive run in 2018 and 2019, Koepka became the first player in golf history who held back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time. He also was the first player to win in consecutive years at the US Open in almost three decades.

Furthermore, in that amazing 2018, Brooks Koepka became only the fifth player in history to win the US Open and the PGA Championship during the same year. If Brooks Koepka wins the 2023 Masters, it will be the first green jacket of his career and his fifth major championship overall.