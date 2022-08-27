Florida State take on Duquesne at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Florida State and Duquesne meet in the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0. This game will take place at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The visitors had a better record last year, but the Seminoles know how to win at home. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Florida State Seminoles had a poor season in 2021 with a losing record of 5-7 overall and 4-4 within the ACC. The Seminoles' main issue last season was their offensive line, plus the team failed to win a game against the Top 25 teams.

The Duquesne Dukes are an FCS team with 16 conference titles, the most recent was won by them in 2018. Last season was good for them with a record of 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Northeast Conference although it was not enough to win the conference or championship.

Florida State vs Duquesne: Date

Florida State vs Duquesne: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Florida State vs Duquesne at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0

This game for the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0, Florida State and Duquesne at the Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee today, August 27, will be broadcast in the US by ACCN.