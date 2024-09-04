Supporting Women’s Sports: Simone Biles watches Pegula’s win over Swiatek at US Open 2024

Olympic champion Simone Biles was at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch Jessica Pegula's historic win over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the 2024 US Open.

Jessica Pegula reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final after a decisive win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2024 US Open. In straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, Pegula, sixth-seeded at the tournament, gave the performance of her career, and she had a special guest: legendary gimnast Simone Biles.

The 11-Olympic medalist was seen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night, showcasing once again her support to women’s sports. Last week, she attended her first WNBA match and met Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

After that visit, Biles shared a post on X in which she reiterated that “Everyone watches women’s sports,” and she definitely proves it. Biles hasn’t been the only sports star to watch women’s matches at the US Open, as Serena Williams and Roger Federer were also seen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium this week.

On the other hand, Pegula joins Emma Navarro as the two American women who have a chance to win their trophy on home soil. Both players are new to this stage in a major, and they will have tough battles if they want to clinch a place in the final.

Simone Biles during the 2024 US Open (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

While Pegula will face Czech player Karolina Muchova, who is coming from defeating Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter finals, Navarro will have to facetwo-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian recently joked that she will offer free drinks to gain the support of the crowd in her semifinal match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four American players are in the US Open semis

Pegula and Navarro aren’t the only Americans to reach the semis at the tournament. In the men’s side, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will face each other for a place in the final, securing an American man in the decisive match of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2009.

see also US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz’s win over Zverev equals Andre Agassi’s Top-10 major wins

Last who did it was Andy Roddick, who lost against Federer in Wimbledon. Roddick is also the last American man to win a major, when he won in New York against Juan Carlos Ferrero. That year was also the last time that four Americans, men and women, reached the semis of the US Open: Roddick, Andre Agassi, Jennifer Capriati and Lindsay Davenport.