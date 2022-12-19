The regular season is over, but the FCS will offer a big game in January where the two best teams will play to win the big title. Check here which teams will play for the national championship.

NCAA DI FCS 2023 Championship: Which teams will play for the national championship?

The 2022 NCAA FCS Regular Season was tough as ever, but only two conferences proved to have the best teams, Big Sky and Colonial Athletic Association, as eight teams from those conferences made it to the postseason.

The FCS brackett began on November 26 and most of the favorites won and advanced to the second round where some top favorites lost their games.

The quarterfinals were exciting, especially the game between Incarnate Word and Sacramento State where the Cardinals won that game 66-63.

Which FCS teams will play for the national championship?

The semifinals were won by South Dakota State 39-18 against Montana State, and North Dakota State won against Incarnate Word 35-32. Therefore the national championship will be contested between South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State.

The current FCS champions are the North Dakota State Bison, they won the 2022 national championship against the Montana State Bobcats 38-10.

The Bisons have 17 claimed national titles and another 4 unclaimed national titles, they have a streak since 2021, but between 2017 and 2019 and from 2011 to 2015 the Bison established the strongest national championship winning streaks of the 21st century.