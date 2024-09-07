NFL News: 49ers cast doubt on Brandon Aiyuk's teammate for Jets game￼￼￼￼￼￼

The San Francisco 49ers' injury report has raised concerns and uncertainty about the availability of a key star who, alongside Brandon Aiyuk, is crucial for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers revealed their injury report, including doubts about key players on the team, which features Brandon Aiyuk as the main star for the upcoming NFL season, which will start on Monday debut against the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Aiyuk and tackle Trent Williams are preparing intensely to jump to the field after resolving their contract situations, but head coach Kyle Shanahan’s concern is focused on other positions.

The 49ers listed Christian McCaffrey as questionable for the game against the Jets. The running back had limited participation in Saturday’s practice, and his availability for the NFL season opener is uncertain due to calf and Achilles injuries.

San Francisco team has expressed confidence about McCaffrey’s physical status, but his inclusion in the injury report for Week 1 raises some doubt. It will be a matter of minute-to-minute updates to determine if the 28-year-old running back will be able to make his debut in the new season.

McCaffrey: A key player for the 49ers

It is no revelation that Christian McCaffrey is a key piece in Kyle Shanahan’s tactical setup. His performance directly impacts San Francisco’s season expectations, which is why it’s so important for him to get as many minutes on the field as possible.

Christian McCaffrey (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The numbers also back this up. McCaffrey was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and secured a lucrative two-year contract extension worth $38 million over the summer, making him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers’ complete injury report for Week 1

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) are out for the season opener against the Jets. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is likely to miss the game, and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (finger) is listed as questionable, like McCaffrey.