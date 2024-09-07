Report: Neymar failed medical tests and his return to Al Hilal could be delayed

According to a report, Neymar has reportedly failed medical tests on his recovery and could be out for a longer period of time.

Neymar’s much-anticipated return to Al Hilal may have to wait a bit longer. According to reports circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the Brazilian star failed recent medical and fitness tests, delaying his comeback by at least two more months.

The news were first reported by the account @ithamer_7, which shared videos of the former PSG player undergoing physical evaluations. According to the physiotherapist that uploaded the video, Neymar’s lack of stability and confidence during jump exercises was apparent, particularly in his knee, which showed signs of weakness during landings.

The user who shared the footage suggested that Neymar’s inability to pass these crucial tests means he’ll need more time to regain full strength before stepping back onto the field.

Neymar’s injury: What’s keeping him sidelined?

Neymar is currently recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a meniscus injury in his left leg, sustained during a World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. Brazil lost the match 2-0, but the bigger blow was Neymar’s serious injury, which has kept him out for an extended period.

eymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil. Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

The 31-year-old, who debuted for the Brazilian national team in 2010, is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals and 59 assists in 128 caps. His absence has been felt both by his national team and Al Hilal.

Neymar could be out of Al Hilal until 2025

In a potential blow to Neymar’s comeback hopes, he might not be able to return to Al Hilal until 2025. The Saudi Pro League’s roster rules only allow eight foreign players per team, and Al Hilal has already maxed out their slots during the last transfer window.

The team’s current roster of foreign talent includes standout players like Bono (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Renan Lodi (Brazil), Joao Cancelo (Portugal), Ruben Neves (Portugal), Sergej Milinkovic–Savic (Serbia), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia), and Malcom (Brazil).

Head coach Jorge Jesus reportedly has no plans to drop any of these players, meaning Neymar will have to wait until a spot opens up, potentially pushing his return to 2025.