Green Bay Packers’ likely backup to replace Jordan Love has yet to throw an NFL touchdown

With Jordan Love’s injury, the Packers have limited options available. They’ll have to rely on a backup quarterback with minimal experience.

Green Bay Packers fans received devastating news on September 7th, just a day after their heartbreaking 29-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Star quarterback Jordan Love has been sidelined with a knee injury, leaving the team without its starting signal-caller. To make matters worse, the backup quarterback is a relatively inexperienced player.

The Packers’ official roster for the 2024 NFL season lists Jordan Love as the starting quarterback, with Malik Willis serving as the backup. Willis, a 2022 NFL Draft pick, has limited starting experience, having only started three games during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans.

The most alarming statistic about Willis, however, is his complete lack of touchdown passes in the NFL. Despite appearing in 12 games and starting three, he has yet to find the end zone through the air. During his three starts in 2022, Willis completed just 50.8% of his passes and threw three interceptions. He finished the season with a 1-2 record as a starter.

How long will Malik Willis be the starter?

If Willis is named the starting quarterback for the upcoming weeks, he could be expected to fill in for at least four games. That’s the estimated recovery time for Jordan Love’s knee injury. Given Willis’s struggles with sacks—he’s been sacked 15 times in 15 career games, losing a total of 83 yards—the Packers’ offensive line will need to provide him with much better protection.

Where did Malik Willis play college football?

Willis began his college career at Auburn, where he played in 15 games between 2017 and 2018. He then transferred to Liberty, where he spent two seasons and impressed with 47 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions. His standout performances at Liberty earned him both the Bobby Bowden Award (2021) and the Dudley Award (2020).

Up until his injury, Jordan Love was showing a lot of promise. However, his recovery time will be slow in terms of getting back on the field. It’s likely that during this period, Malik Willis will have the opportunity to showcase his talent, much like he did during his college football days. Willis will be looking to prove that he can be a reliable option under center for the Packers.

