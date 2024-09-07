NBA News: LeBron James makes blunt response on social media towards criticism around him

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, responded in his social networks in an ironic way to the criticisms about him.

LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest players in basketball history, is no stranger to criticism. While the debate over who the NBA’s true GOAT is —James or Michael Jordan—rages on, LeBron has often been scrutinized for his style of play.

Entering his 22nd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, James continues to silence doubters, but some still argue that his success is rooted more in physical dominance than skill.

In response to this ongoing narrative, LeBron clapped back on social media. Taking to Instagram, he posted a clip from his 2015 playoff highlights, adding a sarcastic caption: “Pure brute strength and just running people over my whole career! No skill detected.”

It was a clear dig at critics who have long claimed that LeBron relies solely on his size and strength rather than his basketball IQ and finesse. The King’s message was loud and clear—his game is far more than just brute force.

LeBron eager to share the court with Bronny James

As LeBron approaches the historic milestone of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, the excitement is palpable. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to make NBA history by potentially featuring both LeBron and Bronny on the court at Crypto.com Arena.

In a episode of The Shop, James opened up about his anticipation for this moment. “I am so excited for training camp,” LeBron said via X (formerly Twitter). “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘(Expletive), this is really cool.’”

This father-son duo could be one of the most talked-about storylines of the upcoming season, as fans eagerly await seeing how they will gel on the court.

LeBron makes hilarious warning to Bronny

As fans speculate about the dynamic between LeBron and Bronny, one question keeps coming up—will Bronny call his dad “Bron” or stick to “dad” when they’re on the court together?

LeBron made it clear that when they’re playing, it’s all business. In the same episode of The Shop on Uninterrupted, LeBron hilariously laid down the law, emphasizing that “dad” won’t fly on the court.

“We already laid that down,” James said. “Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again, in the car if we ride together. At home, I can be ‘Dad.’ But on the court, he’s gotta call me ‘2-3,’ ‘Bron,’ or even ‘GOAT’ [greatest of all time] if he wants. It’s up to him.“