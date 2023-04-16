Holger Rune will take on Andrey Rublev in the final of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Rublev showed in this competition that he can adapt to all kinds of surfaces. The Russian reached the semifinals after defeating Jaume Munar, Karen Khachanov and Jan-Lennard Struff. In the previous round he had the tough assignment of meeting Taylor Fritz, but he was able to win 5-7; 6-1; 6-3.

Rune also had a big challenge based on the draw. He eliminated Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini by walkover, and Daniil Medvedev to be in the last four. The semifinals saw him get a 1-6; 7-5; 7-5 victory over Jannik Sinner in an incredible match. This could be a nice opportunity for the Danish to take revenge from the loss he had to Rublev in the Australian Open.

When will Holger Rune vs Andrey Rublev be played?

Holger Rune will encounter Andrey Rublev in the final of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 this Sunday, April 16. The game will be played at Court Rainier III.

Holger Rune vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Holger Rune vs Andrey Rublev in the US

The match between Holger Rune and Andrey Rublev in the final of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis TV and Tennis Channel are the other options.